Bettendorf school board member Stacey Struck is closing on a new home Friday. That might not sound like a big deal, but moving means she is leaving the district for Davenport, forcing her to vacate her seat.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve with you,” she said at a board meeting Monday night. “... I think we got a lot of work done on this board and the past board I served with.”
Struck’s resignation is effective Friday, and the remaining members have 30 days to appoint someone to the board. Otherwise, the district will have to hold — and pay for — a special election within 70 days of Friday.
Director of Business and Finance Brietta Collier said the last special election cost the district around $4,400.
While the board said they’d prefer to appoint a new member by the Sept. 22 deadline, district residents can petition for a special election, which would require 100 signees or 30% of the number of voters at the last school board election, whichever is greater.
Approximately 4,998 people voted in the 2015 school board election, so a petition for special election would require around 1,500 signatures within 14 days of the vacancy, Sept. 6.
Due to election rules, the new board member would have to run for election again in November, when Struck’s term is up. Because of the short time frame, Vice President Richard Lynch said the board should appoint someone who has no interest in running so that no one “tries to get a head start.”
“I don’t want to meddle in an election by appointing someone who is running,” he said.
The special election would have to be held between 60 and 70 days of when the vacancy begins Friday, so the election would be held between Oct. 22 and Nov. 1 if no replacement is found. With elections on Nov. 5, a director chosen by special election would attend only one scheduled meeting — a committee of the whole meeting Nov. 4 — before running for re-election.
Struck’s seat is one of four up for election in November. Gordon Staley announced at the July 8 meeting that he would not seek re-election. Paul Castro said he had not decided yet. Michael Pyevich said Monday night he would “probably not” run again.