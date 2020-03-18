Bettendorf School Board set to approve $202,000 contract for new superintendent

The Bettendorf School Board will vote on the new superintendent's contract Monday.

The district announced that Michelle Morse would head the district in early March. If approved, her starting base salary will be $202,000, according to the contract filed with the agenda for Monday's meeting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf will be one of the smallest districts in the state to offer a base salary of more than $200,000, according to 2018-2019 data from the Iowa Department of Education. Harlan, Indianola and Pella were the only districts smaller than Bettendorf to pay that much last school year, and all of their superintendents had at least four years in the district.

The initial two-year contract includes the option of an 8.5% annuity, equal to $17,170 per year; if Morse doesn't elect to participate in the annuity program, that amount will be allocated to her base salary. Morse could also receive a one-time reimbursement of up to $20,000 to relocate. She is currently an assistant superintendent in California.

The district will pay for Morse to participate in the School Administrators of Iowa Mentoring and Induction program for new superintendents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.