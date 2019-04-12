Brietta Collier will be the next director of finance and business services in the Bettendorf school district, pending board approval, according to a document attached to the agenda for the meeting Monday night.
Collier is the business manager and board secretary in West Liberty Community School District; while administrative contracts typically begin July 1, she is slated to begin June 4, with a $110,000 annual base salary, prorated to her start day. A full contract is not yet available.
Collier will replace Dallon Christensen, who tendered his resignation March 7. The board approved his resignation March 18, and as his contract required 30 days notice, Christensen was placed on paid leave until April 17.
The latest contract for Christensen awarded him a $106,785 base salary and a $9,077 tax-sheltered annuity or cash equivalent.
Prior to Christensen’s hiring in February, 2017, his predecessor, Maxine McEnany resigned and was granted a $367,000 separation agreement; part of the board-approved agreement was that she not sue the district.