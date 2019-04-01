The Bettendorf school board voted 4-3 Monday night to retain the name for the new Mark Twain Elementary School, 4-3; Vice President Richard Lynch and Directors Andrew Champion and Stacey Struck were the three ‘no’ votes.
Background: When the new Mark Twain Elementary construction project was announced, it was originally just for a new elementary school. Then, the board unanimously voted in August to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary and merge the one-section school with Mark Twain Elementary. At the board’s March 18 meeting, they received and discussed a petition with 51 signatures — mostly from the Thomas Jefferson community — calling for a name change for the new elementary.
Several board members at the March 18 meeting indicated they wanted more information, including asking Superintendent Mike Raso to put forth a survey and to form a committee. The survey was sent out the next day, on March 19, and ran through March 27; an agenda was published online on the morning of March 27 with Raso’s recommendation against changing the name, before the survey had closed.
Conversation: Monday night’s meeting was a committee-of-the-whole meeting, and while time for public input is usually not included in these meetings, board President Adam Holland began the discussion by inviting public comment; no one commented.
In his opening comments, Raso said he saw his recommendation being published online before the survey closed as a “non-issue.” “To me, the survey had little part in forming my recommendation,” he said, adding that the bulk of the survey responses had been submitted far earlier in the week. “In the end, the results supported my opinion of the Mark Twain name.”
According to the survey results posted by the district, 22.1 percent of voters strongly agreed with a new name, while 24.6 percent strongly disagreed; the largest vote — 25.8 percent — said they were neutral. The survey had a 26 percent response rate.
“The petition presented to the board was not drafted or presented by a group of members from both communities,” Raso said. Nineteen percent of survey respondents were from Mark Twain, more than any other elementary school community.
“I believe that through this process … it has been a small, vocal group who has been making waves,” Raso said, adding that he believed that group was “getting smaller and smaller.”
Struck and Champion expressed concern with how Raso conducted the process, as there was no committee involved.
“I don’t believe that what occurred in the last two weeks is what the board requested,” Champion said. “ … I think this needs to be put to be, either way, whether we follow through with a name change or we don’t have a name change.”
After the meeting, Raso said he understood the board request as a request for a survey, with a committee being put together if the survey suggested a name change was viable.
Lynch said he “respectfully” disagreed with Raso’s recommendation, saying the larger issue was not renaming the school, but finding a means to successfully accomplish the merger of the two schools.
“A name change does represent a real, substantive and concrete attempt to address this challenge and help these communities grow into a new, unified community,” he said, adding that he knew it could still bring up new challenges for the district.
While Director Gordon Staley said he didn’t “feel good about the data,” he also didn’t think the board had time to properly re-conduct the survey.
“The horse is out of the barn. How do you go back now and get a good survey?” he said. “ … It would be very difficult now to go out and pull the data and get an honest opinion.”
The board has been “maligned, hammered and beaten down,” since deciding to close Thomas Jefferson, Director Paul Castro said, citing an “unwillingness” to “non-emotionally” discuss the issue.
For President Adam Holland, the question was, “When will this behavior stop?,” referring to the parents who have vocally opposed the closing of Thomas Jefferson and then petitioned the district for a name change. He and Raso said they brought up changing the name of the new elementary school in August, but it didn’t receive any attention then.
“This does not describe the terms contentious or controversial,” Holland said. “It is neutral, apathetic. This is a non-issue for most of the district.”
Next Steps: The new Mark Twain Elementary will not change its name. While Thomas Jefferson formally closes at the end of this school year, it will remain in use for the first half of next school year, as the merged pre-K through first graders occupy it while their older classmates move to Ross College while construction is finished on the new elementary building.