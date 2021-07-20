Bettendorf school district looking for input from families on remote learning, pandemic dollars

The Bettendorf Community School District is asking its families for input on what a remote instruction option should look like in the fall and how the district should use federal pandemic dollars.
The district was planning to issue a survey Monday night or Tuesday morning to families and other stakeholders asking for their suggestions on the two topics, Superintendent Michelle Morse told the district school board during its regular meeting Monday night.
This comes in the wake of news reports that state coronavirus cases are on the rise again.
“We have had families reach out and share some concerns — will there be potentially a remote learning option for the 21-22 school year?” Morse said.
Many of those families are of elementary students and have pointed out that COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available to people under the age of 12.
The survey will seek input from all families about whether or not a remote option is something they desire for their students.
The extent of interest and what grade levels that interest covers will help administrators determine what a remote instruction program would look like, Morse said.
“We wanted to give a venue for them to let us know so we can better staff and prepare for what that will look like,” she said.
The survey is also asking the participants for their input on how the district should prioritize its use of federal pandemic relief funds.
In other business, the school board voted to shift its meeting night to Thursday for at least the first part of the 2021-2022 school year to address conflicts some board members would have on other nights and give them opportunities to attend more school functions.
The vote was unanimous with board member Michael Pyevich not present.
The new dates begin with the August meetings, according to the calendar provided with the school board agenda.
The meeting was recorded and is available on the district’s YouTube page. The report on the survey begins just over 11 minutes into the video, while the discussion about meeting dates was about 1:16:00 into the video.