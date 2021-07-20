Bettendorf school district looking for input from families on remote learning, pandemic dollars

The Bettendorf Community School District is asking its families for input on what a remote instruction option should look like in the fall and how the district should use federal pandemic dollars.

The district was planning to issue a survey Monday night or Tuesday morning to families and other stakeholders asking for their suggestions on the two topics, Superintendent Michelle Morse told the district school board during its regular meeting Monday night.

This comes in the wake of news reports that state coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

“We have had families reach out and share some concerns — will there be potentially a remote learning option for the 21-22 school year?” Morse said.

Many of those families are of elementary students and have pointed out that COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available to people under the age of 12.

The survey will seek input from all families about whether or not a remote option is something they desire for their students.