Bettendorf School District to offer early retirements

The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved an early retirement plan Monday night.

The issue: Finance Director Brie Collier brought up early retirement at the Nov. 18 meeting. According to the presentation to the board Monday, the district is expecting 13 to 20 of the 56 eligible employees will take the offer. To qualify, employees must be 55 years or older by Aug. 1 and have 15 years of consecutive full-time service at the end of this school year.

Those who take the offer will receive either a health reimbursement arrangement or annuity of $15,000 over five years, plus a sick day payout of $60 per sick day at the end of retirement. The average teacher's total compensation is estimated at $64,636.91.

Early retirement was last offered in 2017, but between 1999 and 2007 it was offered every year.

Conversation: Superintendent Mike Raso said now was a good time financially to look at early retirement as an option, given the district’s enrollment numbers and upcoming contract negotiations.

Given recent conversations about employee morale, an offer like this would boost morale, Bettendorf Education Association President Mary Heeringa said.