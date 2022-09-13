Bettendorf school district voters approve PPEL levy in special election; N Scott voters OK bond

Residents in Bettendorf and North Scott community school districts voted in special elections Tuesday, both for the purpose of funding school infrastructure improvements for their respective districts.

Bettendorf residents approved the district's 10-year Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) in a 753-to-203 vote. The district's currently levy is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

PPEL funds finance approximately $2.3 million in school improvement projects and purchases for the district each year. The approved annual levy does not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation of taxable property, nor will it increase taxes.

North Scott community voters approved a bond referendum to issue up to $25 million in general obligation bonds in a 1,197-to-510 vote. The money will fund several projects outlined in the district's strategic plan, "North Scott Vision 2025."

Projects include building a Regional Innovation Center and a complete renovation and expansion of North Scott Junior High School's music wing.

A simple majority vote was needed in both elections. Voting closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.