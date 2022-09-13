Bettendorf school district voters approve PPEL levy in special election; N Scott voters OK bond

Residents in Bettendorf and North Scott community school districts voted in special elections Tuesday, both for the purpose of funding school infrastructure improvements for their respective districts.
Bettendorf residents approved
the district's 10-year Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) in a 753-to-203 vote. The district's currently levy is set to expire on June 30, 2025.
PPEL funds finance a
pproximately $2.3 million in school improvement projects and purchases for the district each year. The approved annual levy does not exceed $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation of taxable property, nor will it increase taxes.
North Scott community voters approved a bond referendum to issue up to $25 million in general obligation bonds in a 1,197-to-510 vote. The money will fund several projects outlined in the district's strategic plan, "North Scott Vision 2025." Projects include building a Regional Innovation Center and a complete renovation and expansion of North Scott Junior High School's music wing.
A simple majority vote was needed in both elections. Voting closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Photos: North Scott defeats Assumption, 31-14
North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) throws during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Cale Preston (42) tackles North Scott's Colin Albrecht (12) during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Maverick Kindred (56) celebrates a sack with Assumption's Dominic D'Aprille during the third quarter Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Cale Preston (42) tackles North Scott's Dylan Marti (28) during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nate Schneckloth (75) blocks Assumption's Antonio Chase Diaz (26) during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass (10) tackles North Scott's Colin Albrecht (12) during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) tackles North Scott's Hunter Fox (81) during the fourth quarter Friday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport. North Scott won 31-14.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption head coach Wade King reacts during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Hunter Fox (81) reaches up for a pass during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti (28) makes a catch during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Adam Votroubek (3) stops North Scott's Cole Jennings (22) during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti is tackled by Assumption's Landen Derrer during the fourth quarter Friday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) reaches out for a pass before running the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dawson Rheingans (74) and North Scott's Nate Schneckloth (75) block Assumption's Rhett Schaefer (66) during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) reaches out for a pass during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Keaton O'Neill (43) punts during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Billy Moore (8) attempts an extra point held by Assumption's Griffin Simpson (6) during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption head coach Wade King during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Maverick Kindred (56) sacks North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Assumption fan celebrates a sack during the third quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Tyler Watkins (41) makes a catch during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Antonio Chase Diaz (26) is stopped by North Scott's Owen Jordahl (6) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Bauer Caspers (14) reaches up but misses a catch against North Scott's Colton Voss (45) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Aydan Cary (32) tackles Assumption's Derrick Bass (10) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) runs the ball during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jake Timmons (18) throws during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass (10) catches a pass above North Scott's Aydan Cary (32) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption head coach Wade King during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Liam Regan (33) attempts a field goal held by North Scott's Nolan Engelbrecht (24) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Tom Ohl (27) is tackled by an Assumption defender during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) evades North Scott's Adam Link (20) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the first quarter Friday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport. Gerardy had two rushing touchdowns and 335 total yards in the Lancers' 31-14 win.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) throws during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Joe Gassen (75) blocks North Scott's Dawson Rheingans (74) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Maverick Kindred (56) stops North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jake Timmons (18) throws during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Drew Kilburg (3) is tackled into the end zone to score a touchdown by Assumption's Keaton O'Neill (43) and Assumption's Maverick Kindred (56) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dawson Rheingans (74) blocks Assumption's Antonio Chase Diaz (26) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Jake Timmons (18) throws during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Bauer Caspers (14) runs the ball during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) runs the ball during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Drew Kilburg (3) warms up before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Will McIntosh (16) warms up before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) tackles North Scott's Colton Voss (45) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's AJ Petersen (2) blocks Assumption's Derrick Bass (10) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators find their seats before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Marti (28) is stopped by Assumption's Chase Diaz (26) and Assumption's Adam Votroubek (3) during the first quarter Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) runs the ball during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Liam Regan (33) kicks off the ball to start the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard (2) grabs hold of North Scott's Colton Voss (45)'s jersey as Voss runs the ball during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Cale Preston (42) warms up before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Kyler Gerardy (1) braces as he is tackled by Assumption's Derrick Bass (10) and Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Nolan Engelbrecht (24) warms up before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption players take the field before the start of the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.