Bettendorf Schools administrators, technology staff and administrative assistants will receive raises for the 2019-2020 school year, even as Bettendorf School Board Director Paul Castro has pushed — as yet, to no avail — for to board to increase the teacher salary base.
The Issue: At a June 4 meeting, Castro presented documents comparing the pay scales for teachers in Bettendorf with teachers in Pleasant Valley. He expressed concern about the district’s base salary and pay scale being too low, and claimed the district could increase the base salary without opening up the whole contract with the Bettendorf Education Association.
Conversation: Once again, Castro presented documents to the board and pushed back after President Adam Holland and Vice President Richard Lynch noted that it wasn’t an agenda item, and requested the board “go over it at another time.”
“Is there a protocol or a rule or something that will stop me from saying what I want to say?” Castro asked. Holland said there was not.
Superintendent Mike Raso shared an email from Mikkie Schiltz of Lane & Waterman attorneys, with her recommendation that the district not open the contract with regard to base wages, citing the union had yet to be recertified, the budget and a change in law. Further, she said in the email that “if the contract is opened, all areas are open for negotiations, not just base wages.”
Castro asked to see how Raso phrased the questions to Schiltz, as only her response was included. Raso said they spoke over the phone.
While Castro insists the base wage can be increased without opening the contract up completely, the board discussed other options, including having ongoing early retirement benefits, stipends and offsets for health insurance. There was no action on any ideas, only discussion.
“In the end, it may not go anywhere, but at least we looked at it,” Raso said of digging into options.
After a closed session for negotiations, the board approved raises for the next school year:
Administrative assistants and technology staff, 2.98% increase
Supervisors and other staff, 2.37% increase
Administrators, $1,400 raise
Castro was the sole vote against, citing his desire to do something for teachers. Raso said more information would be sent out to staff to explain what that increase looks like — for administrative assistants, he said it was about $0.20 more per hour.
Next Steps: Some board members say energy should be focused on the next contract, after the current three-year contract expires.
“I’d like to see this board look at comparables, whether next door or across the state,” said Director Andrew Champion, adding that the contract was already “mutually agreed upon. “... I feel like we’re trying to fix something that was a product of some state budget things and the political climate at the time. We need to make contracts competitive from the get-go.”