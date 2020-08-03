Bettendorf schools adopt hybrid learning plan

The plan is subject to change depending on the any new guidance from local, state or federal officials, Morse said.

The safety measures Morse listed as components of the plan included social distancing, required face coverings when that was not feasible, assigned seating and the frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

The district was looking at putting the younger students-- up to the 5th Grade -- back in 100% traditional classes first if extra space could be found that would allow those classes to have the needed safety measures.

Morse provided other details about the plan during the meeting, and her comments can be viewed on the district’s YouTube page.

Earlier in the summer, Iowa districts had also been designing a fully virtual model of instruction as a primary option, but on July 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated they must either choose fully traditional classes or a hybrid model that included a minimum of 50% in-person teaching.

Districts also have the option to seek a waiver from the state that would allow them to go fully virtual.