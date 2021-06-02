Bettendorf schools announce selection for new high school principal

The Bettendorf Community School District has announced it has a selection for a new high school principal pending approval of the school board.

Robert D. Boley would replace Joy Kelly, who is scheduled to leave the position on June 30 — the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Boley comes to Bettendorf after serving as principal at Woodward-Granger High School, in Granger, Iowa.

Kelly’s resignation was approved by the school board on Feb. 1.

If approved, Boley would begin July 1.

Boley has served as both a teacher and administrator in Iowa school districts since 1992, according to a release from the district. His roles have included teaching middle and high school in the Des Moines, Johnston and Saydel school districts. He has also served as a principal before in the Woodward-Granger Community School District and an associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines.