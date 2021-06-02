 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf schools announce selection for new high school principal
0 comments
topical alert top story

Bettendorf schools announce selection for new high school principal

  • 0
Robert D. Boley

Robert D. Boley

 Bettendorf Community School District

The Bettendorf Community School District has announced it has a selection for a new high school principal pending approval of the school board.

Robert D. Boley would replace Joy Kelly, who is scheduled to leave the position on June 30 — the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Boley comes to Bettendorf after serving as principal at Woodward-Granger High School, in Granger, Iowa.

Kelly’s resignation was approved by the school board on Feb. 1.

If approved, Boley would begin July 1.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Boley has served as both a teacher and administrator in Iowa school districts since 1992, according to a release from the district. His roles have included teaching middle and high school in the Des Moines, Johnston and Saydel school districts. He has also served as a principal before in the Woodward-Granger Community School District and an associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines.

He holds a bachelor's degree in social and behavioral sciences from the University of Northern Iowa and also has a master's in education administration and an education specialist degree in education from Drake University. He is currently working on a doctorate of education at Drake University.

0:41 Watch now: Bettendorf High School’s graduation ceremony
+1 
Bettendorf Community School District logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden plans to raise ransomware at Russian summit

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News