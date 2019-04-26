Bettendorf Schools announced its plan to sell Thomas Jefferson Elementary School property to Applestone Homes for $100,000 on Friday. The district will then provide a rebate of $10,000 for each of the first homes on the Thomas Jefferson Elementary, up to $100,000.
The district’s school board will vote on the plan at the May 6 meeting, following an public hearing, which will allow the community an opportunity to speak about the sale.
Applestone Homes plans to build 20-28 single family residential homes, according to the press release; the houses will be priced around $300,000 and will be built on lot sizes similar to the existing neighborhood.
Superintendent Mike Raso said JJ Condon, the president of Applestone is a graduate of Bettendorf and knows the community. “His homes are beautiful and will be a great asset to the Thomas Jefferson neighborhood and our school district,” he said in the release.
“We’re going to do our best to keep the charm of the existing neighborhood,” Condon said via phone call, adding that there weren’t markups available yet for how the property would be split up. “It’s very early, but it’ll be a public process.”
The closing for possession of the property will take place after the new Mark Twain Elementary School is completed.
While the student bodies of Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain will merge at the end of this school year, the Jefferson property will be used to house the youngest students for the first half of next year, while construction on the new Mark Twain finishes. The older students will be housed at Ross College.
The board unanimously voted to close Thomas Jefferson, the district’s only one-section school, in August.