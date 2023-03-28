Bettendorf school officials announced the appointment of two elementary school principals, pending board approval.

Cheyanne McCann, current interim principal at Paul Norton Elementary School, will move into the role of principal, beginning in July.

“Cheyanne has worked hard to support students and build collaborative relationships with families,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said in a news release. “She is earnest in her commitment to doing her best and driven to improve academic achievement and support all students and staff.”

McCann was appointed as the interim principal for Paul Norton in mid-July of 2022. The former principal, Brian Walthart, left the district to serve as principal for West Branch Middle School to be closer to his home in Iowa City.

Before the interim role, McCann served as an Extended Learning Program teacher for elementary and high school students.

Outside of Bettendorf schools, she also has served as a summer school administrator and an elementary teacher for the Davenport Community School District.

She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education — with a K-8 reading endorsement — from St. Ambrose University. She also earned a master's in educational administration from St. Ambrose. She also has earned K-8 reading and K-12 Tag endorsements from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Also joining the Bettendorf elementary school principal team is Kevin Turner, who was selected as the Neil Armstrong principal.

If board-approved, Turner also will assume his role this July. The current Neil Armstrong interim principal, Rachel Cuppy, filled the position after former principal, Jayme Olson, was appointed as the district's director of curriculum, instruction and assessment this past June.

“We are excited that Kevin will join our administrative team,” Morse said in the release. “He brings leadership experience in supporting the whole child academically as well as supporting the social, emotional and behavioral health needs of students. He also has experience leading collaborative teacher teams and working with parents.”

Turner currently serves as the principal for Monroe Elementary School in Davenport, which is closing after this school year. He also has served as the acting principal and as a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, also in Davenport, and has previously worked as an elementary innovator.

Turner earned his bachelor's in elementary education from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. He went on to obtain his master's in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

