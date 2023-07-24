The Bettendorf Community School District is announcing two district leadership appointments, pending board approval.

Rhonda Nelson, formerly a district PreK-12 Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) facilitator, accepted the district's new Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment (CIA) Coordinator position.

In this role, she will support Jayme Olson, Executive Director of CIA, in areas, such as state assessments, state and district reporting and professional development.

In the announcement, Bettendorf Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said Nelson has an, "earnest" dedication and passion for teaching and learning.

"…as well as the science behind it," she continued. "We are incredibly fortunate to have her on our leadership team. Students and teachers have greatly benefited from her leadership as our MTSS Literacy facilitator. Her expertise will help reach even more teachers and students as CIA coordinator."

Nelson holds a master's degree in Instructional Design and Technology and a bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University. She also earned a 'Reading Science Program - Dyslexia Certificate' from Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she's currently pursuing her Doctorate of Education with a concentration in Reading Science.

Since 2009, Nelson has served Bettendorf schools in various roles, including: elementary and long-term substitute teacher, Professional Leadership Community (PLC) Leader and Language Essentials for Teacher of Reading and Spelling Training (LETRS) Facilitator.

The district also announced Heather Budd as the new principal of Paul Norton Elementary School.

She will take over for interim principal Cheyanne McCann, who will be working in the district administrative center.

"Heather is a passionate and motivated leader with experience in the classroom," Superintendent Morse said. "She will be a great leader at Paul Norton Elementary for students, teachers and families. Heather is known for her excellent communication skills and ability to enthusiastically manage and engage classes of students and buildings of teachers. We are lucky to have her accept this position.”

Budd holds a Master of Education Administration and a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from St. Ambrose University, with endorsements in regular and special education and reading.

She previously served the district as an instructional coach at Herbert Hoover Elementary and a first grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, with prior experience teaching preschool and kindergarten in DeWitt.

Bettendorf's next school board meeting is this Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m.

