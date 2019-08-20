The Bettendorf School Board approved Curt Pratt to be the new director of operations Monday night. His first day will be Aug. 26.
Pratt's salary will be $90,000, according the administrative personnel recommendation. The job listing posted by the district gave a pay range of between $90,000 and $105,000.
"We are excited to have [Pratt] join our administrative team," Superintendent Mike Raso said in a press release. "He has experience managing maintenance, custodial and grounds staff, as well as broad experience managing construction projects from capital planning to construction. [Pratt] will be a great fit for our district."
Former Director Chris Andrus' resignation was tendered July 8, and the position has been open since July 31.
Pratt last served as director of facilities with United Township High School in East Moline, and has also served as an educational architect with Shive-Hattery and as an architect for BLDD Architects, according to a press release.