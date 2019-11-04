The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved the superintendent search processes presented by Dale Monroe, regional search director with Ray and Associates.
The issue: The board has continuously — and unanimously — voted not to extend Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract beyond June 30. The board approved the hiring of Ray and Associates on Sept. 16, and the district is paying the consulting firm up to $6,500, if every element offered in the package is adopted.
The conversation: Monroe asked for consensus on 12 items before the board approved the processes, including a timeline for the search, determining which constituent groups would be contacted, who Ray’s point people are, whether the candidate needs to already be licensed in Iowa and the salary and benefits.
Monroe said he was expecting 60 to 70 applicants. He said he had already had three phone calls from interested parties.
The board established $190,000 as a ceiling for salary. When Raso started in 2016, his base salary was $185,000, and he had last served as interim superintendent for the district.
“I want to make sure we’re being competitive but sustainable,” Board President Adam Holland said.
Next steps: Wednesday, the district will start asking stakeholders to respond to an email survey addressing 33 qualities they’d like to see in the next superintendent. Various leaders in the district — including central office directors, teacher union representatives and principals — will soon start nominating people to participate in the more intensive focus group discussions.
By Jan. 28, Monroe said the board would narrow it down to two candidates, and the new superintendent will start July 1.
“Let’s go get you a superintendent,” he said.