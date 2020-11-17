Bettendorf Schools asking for waiver to go fully online

The Bettendorf Community School District is asking for a state waiver that will allow it to adopt a fully virtual instruction model.

Districts throughout the Quad-Cities have been making the switch as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In Iowa, districts must have state approval before going to fully virtual instruction for two weeks.

The district was sending its request to the state Tuesday, Celeste R. Miller, a Bettendorf schools spokeswoman, said. If it is approved, online instruction would begin Nov. 23 and is expected to end Dec. 10.

