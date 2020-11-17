Bettendorf Schools asking to go virtual, Pleasant Valley and North Scott waiting

In response to high COVID-19 numbers, the Bettendorf Community School District asked for an online waiver Tuesday while Pleasant Valley and North Scott were holding to their existing instruction models for the time being.
Districts throughout the Quad-Cities have recently been switching from instruction models that included at least some in-person instruction to a fully online model as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
In Iowa, districts must, in most cases, have state approval before going to fully virtual instruction. The Davenport Community School District switched Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, 8,886 people of the 55,986 people who have been tested in Scott County have had COVID-19 and there have been 61 deaths. Of the 200 test results received Monday, 62 were positive for the coronavirus.
The Bettendorf district was sending its request to the state Tuesday, Celeste R. Miller, a Bettendorf schools spokeswoman, said. If it is approved, online instruction would begin Nov. 23 and expected to end Dec. 10.
The Pleasant Valley Community School District had not asked for a state waiver yet, but was ready to do so if needed, district spokeswoman Beth Marsoun said Tuesday.
Joe Stutting, the North Scott superintendent, said that, as of Tuesday afternoon, his district was remaining in the fully in-person model it adopted at the beginning of the school year.
Without a waiver, Iowa school districts have two main options — 100% in-person instruction at the schools or a mix of online and traditional instruction with at least 50% of it being in person.
Materials provided by the state specify that if the pertinent county’s 14-day average for positive cases is between 15% and 20%, absenteeism for in-person learning in the district is at 10%, but healthcare resources in the area are considered stable, then a district can ask for a waiver.
When a county is at more than 20% for the 14-day average and healthcare resources are being strained, a district can also request a waiver. At that level, the absentee requirement falls away.
As of Tuesday evening, the 14-day average in Scott County was at 26.7% — up from 26.5% earlier in the day, according to the state COVID-19 website.
“Our absentee rates are still below 10% for the district and we feel it's best to have kids in school as long as we can,” Marsoun said.
Stutting said his district’s absenteeism was 9% including quarantines.
When a district requests a waiver, it can be for itself or individual buildings. In either case, the waiver lasts for up to 14 days.
North Scott also has an additional option. Since its students have been using the fully in-person model, it can adopt the fully online model for a week without needing a waiver because its instruction does not fall under the 50% in-person requirement.
It has already done so once in September with its high school.
