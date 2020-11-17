Bettendorf Schools asking to go virtual, Pleasant Valley and North Scott waiting

Joe Stutting, the North Scott superintendent, said that, as of Tuesday afternoon, his district was remaining in the fully in-person model it adopted at the beginning of the school year.

Without a waiver, Iowa school districts have two main options — 100% in-person instruction at the schools or a mix of online and traditional instruction with at least 50% of it being in person.

Materials provided by the state specify that if the pertinent county’s 14-day average for positive cases is between 15% and 20%, absenteeism for in-person learning in the district is at 10%, but healthcare resources in the area are considered stable, then a district can ask for a waiver.

When a county is at more than 20% for the 14-day average and healthcare resources are being strained, a district can also request a waiver. At that level, the absentee requirement falls away.

As of Tuesday evening, the 14-day average in Scott County was at 26.7% — up from 26.5% earlier in the day, according to the state COVID-19 website.

“Our absentee rates are still below 10% for the district and we feel it's best to have kids in school as long as we can,” Marsoun said.

Stutting said his district’s absenteeism was 9% including quarantines.