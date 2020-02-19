Bettendorf Schools asks for volunteers for safety advisory committee

Bettendorf Schools is starting a safety advisory committee.

Parents spoke up at Tuesday's board meeting about alleged assaults their kids faced. In early February, board member Mike Pyevich read a statement expressing concern about behavior issues and discipline. On Wednesday, the district asked for volunteers amid mounting pressure.

“The group will identify safety concerns within the Bettendorf Community School District and develop recommendations for improvements,” the district said in a release. “The committee's work will begin with presentations on current district communication processes, protocols and policies as well as staffing and training. The district will then work through the group’s requests for more information and a census on recommendations for the board.”

Vice President Andrew Champion said board members had had communication among themselves but now need to decide how to open the door on those communications.