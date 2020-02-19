You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf Schools asks for volunteers for safety advisory committee
Bettendorf Schools asks for volunteers for safety advisory committee

Bettendorf School District sign, 083017

Bettendorf Schools District Administration Center

 Deirdre Baker

Bettendorf Schools is starting a safety advisory committee. 

Parents spoke up at Tuesday's board meeting about alleged assaults their kids faced. In early February, board member Mike Pyevich read a statement expressing concern about behavior issues and discipline. On Wednesday, the district asked for volunteers amid mounting pressure. 

“The group will identify safety concerns within the Bettendorf Community School District and develop recommendations for improvements,” the district said in a release. “The committee's work will begin with presentations on current district communication processes, protocols and policies as well as staffing and training. The district will then work through the group’s requests for more information and a census on recommendations for the board.”

Vice President Andrew Champion said board members had had communication among themselves but now need to decide how to open the door on those communications. 

“I think the board is going to have to make some decisions in the next week,” he said. 

The committee will include the district’s School Improvement Advisory Committee, parents, students, staff, administration, board of education directors and community members. 

Four two-hour meetings are planned: March 25, April 7, April 16 and potentially April 30, all from 6 until 8 p.m. 

When asked what the board planned to do in the month between the announcement of the committee and the first meeting, President Adam Holland deferred to the district staff. 

“The staff was given a directive to move forward on finding ways to address some of these concerns,” he said. 

Anyone interested in serving on the committee should submit their name, email and phone number by March 6, either by emailing smuckenfuss@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or calling 563-359-3681.

