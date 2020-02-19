Bettendorf Schools asks for volunteers for safety advisory committee

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The committee will include the district’s School Improvement Advisory Committee, parents, students, staff, administration, board of education directors and community members. Four two-hour meetings are planned: March 25, April 7, April 16 and potentially April 30, all from 6 until 8 p.m. When asked what the board planned to do in the month between the announcement of the committee and the first meeting, President Adam Holland deferred to the district staff. “The staff was given a directive to move forward on finding ways to address some of these concerns,” he said. Anyone interested in serving on the committee should submit their name, email and phone number by March 6, either by emailing smuckenfuss@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or calling 563-359-3681.
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-542
Burlington's Duncan Delzell has the upper hand over Bettendorf's Joshua Pelzer in the 132-weight class first place match at the Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-644
Burlington Noyre Dame' CJ Walrath and Bettendorf's Logan Adamson wrestle in the 145-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-496
Bettendorf's Aiden Evans takes on Mason Crabtree from Muscatine in the 126-pound title match at the Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-740
Bettendorf's Keano Roberts and Muscatine's Cedric Castillo wrestle in the 160-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-728
Bettendorf's Keano Roberts and Muscatine's Cedric Castillo wrestle in the 160-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-695
Bettendorf's Keano Roberts and Muscatine's Cedric Castillo wrestle in the 160-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-617
Burlington Notre Dame's Grifen Molle pins Muscatine's Carson Harder in the 138-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-793
Muscatine's Tim Nimely, left, takes on Bradley Hill from Bettendorf in the 170-pound title match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf on Saturday. Hill edged Nimely in overtime.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-836
Bettendorf cheerleaders get wrapped up in the excitement of the 170-weight class match during the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-920
Clinton's Hunter Randall control Fort Madison's Diego Lozano in a 220-pound match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament Saturday in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-911
Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt and Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ashton Stoner-DeGroot in the 195-weight class match at the Class 3A district wrestling tournament at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-880
Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-556
Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-490
Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-529
Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
021520-qc-spt-3A-dist-wrestle-850
Class 3A district wrestling at Bettendorf high school, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter