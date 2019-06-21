Over the last several weeks, the Bettendorf School Board and administration faced questions from a board director about teacher wages in the district.
Wednesday morning, the Bettendorf Education Association (BEA) sent a memorandum of understanding to the school board and superintendent asking to increase the base salary by $600, to $31,750, union president Mary Heeringa said in a statement.
Board President Adam Holland said the memo had been sent to the district's lawyer, and they were waiting for advice about when or if it should be presented at a board meeting.
“We have teachers who have been with our district for decades and cannot move on the salary schedule. In order for their salary to increase, money needs to be added to the base. These teachers are making less now than they were in 2017,” the statement said, referencing the district’s increased insurance costs. “... We look forward to hearing from the school board and continuing the conversation.”
Director Paul Castro, who has presented his fellow board members with documents detailing his concern about teacher pay in the district at the last two meetings, said he doesn’t know where to go from here.
“I don’t know where this goes,” Castro said via phone call. “I don’t want to overextend my welcome, so to speak. I just try to put things out there for people to see.”
On June 4, Castro presented the salary schedules for Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, showing that, almost across the board, teachers with similar experience and credentials make less in Bettendorf than in Pleasant Valley. On Monday, he, once again, probed the question of teacher pay, this time focusing on whether the base wage could be increased.
Per the district’s contract with the union, the collective bargaining group for teachers, all teacher salaries are based on the base wage. After enough years in the district, the schedule “bottoms out" -- teachers reach a point where they cannot move any further up the schedule’s steps, and cannot receive a raise without the base salary increasing for everyone.
Next school year is the last of the three-year contract.
While Superintendent Mike Raso presented a legal opinion from Mikkie Schiltz, district attorney, that discouraged opening up the contract to increase base wages and said the district didn’t have the money Monday night, he later said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to it.
“I’m not saying it should or shouldn’t be done,” he said via phone call. “To me, there are just some issues in there. … Even if it’s something we can do, then what can we [afford to] do, and what can the board come to an agreement on?”
According to the master contract, the base wouldn’t change for the three years contracted.
When the contract was agreed to, at a Feb. 9, 2017 meeting, though, the circumstances were not ideal: Chapter 20 of Iowa Code had undergone sweeping changes at a breakneck pace, which prohibited a number of items -- including health insurance and supplemental pay -- from the bargaining table, even though there are other settings and meetings where agreements can be reached regarding those items.
With those changes, though, some Bettendorf board members said the circumstances put pressure on reaching an agreement as soon as possible.
“The deadline was approaching quickly, if I remember right, and they didn’t want to not meet the deadline,” Castro said. “I know there was a push to get done before a certain deadline struck.”
Castro voted in favor of the contract at the time; Director Stacey Struck was the only board member to vote against it. Holland, Vice President Richard Lynch and Director Andrew Champion were not yet on the board.
“I feel like we’re trying to fix something that was a product of some state budget things and the political climate at the time,” Champion said Monday night.
Due to the law changes, Raso said they wanted to “walk on eggshells.”
“There are other districts out there, or other unions out there, that will challenge ‘what does this mean?’ so sometimes you have to have those case studies,” he said.
Toby Paone, UniServ director at Iowa State Education Association, argued against the district attorney’s advice, even though he said it “technically is correct.”
“Contracts are re-opened on a regular basis. It’s not something that’s done every day, but it’s done throughout the course of the bargaining,” he said of the “limited reopener” the union was asking for. “... Legal advice is not incorrect, but it’s very conservative, by its nature. We take a much more liberal point of view.”
Ultimately, Paone said the decision to reopen the contract on a limited basis is up to the school board, not the superintendent, nor the district attorney.
“We are more than willing to sit down and talk with the district as much as we can,” he said. “We’d like make Bettendorf as competitive as possible, and make our teachers happy and help the people of Bettendorf know that their children are getting a great value for the dollars that they spend."
Champion echoed his previous sentiment from Monday night, saying the district needs to do what it can to be competitive and retain teachers.
“I think in the next year we have to be absolutely focused on researching comparables and looking at where we’re currently at,” he said via phone call.