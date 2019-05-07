The employee insurance contribution for members of the Bettendorf Education Agency will increase by 28% next year, according to President Megan Kannenberg.
At the board meeting Monday night, Kannenberg expressed frustrations about communications surrounding negotiations between the BEA, the school board and administration.
The 28% increase translated to $250 per year for a single and $650 for parents, Kannenberg said.
“We already have a lot of teachers already taking a decrease in salary simply because they’re maxed out on our salary schedule,” she said. “We haven’t added anything to the base in two years.”
The BEA had asked for documentation regarding the insurance in February but never received it from the finance director. Instead, the information came out in an email about enrollment.
“Most of our members didn’t open it,” Kannenberg said. “They didn’t qualify or weren’t interested in open enrollment, so they deleted it.”
Director Andrew Champion said the communication problems needed to be fixed.
“There’s a communication issue, and I’m not sure whose end its on,” he said. “… The district has to find a way to open up these lines of communication between the BEA and the board. It’s gotta be a No. 1 priority.”
While Kannenberg noted she knew the board was “under no obligation” to increase the base, she was disappointed there hadn’t been a conversation.
“We were not aware that any discussions had taken place,” she said, adding that she was told the board did not support an increase. “No discussions had taken place with us.”
Director Paul Castro said he appreciated the update.
“It took a lot of courage for you to pass those things on to us, and I appreciate your effort,” he said.