Bettendorf schools will forego moving forward with a board-approved professional development contract amidst pushback from community members.

The contract — with the University of Washington's Center for Educational Leadership (CEL) — proposed to support the district "further develop equity-centered, learning-focused leaders who make students happy, proud and inspired to realize their limitless futures," in the 2023-2024 school year, according to contract documents.

However, Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse said the district never viewed or referred to this as "equity work."

"This work is completely grounded in our strategic plan," she said. "We have spent the last three years really reflecting on our practices and putting our strategic plan in place — that is our driver for every decision we make."

The CEL training would have been delivered via formats like in-person institutes and virtual coaching to district administrators, instructional coaches and other support staff — not teachers.

The Bettendorf school board approved the CEL contract, which totaled $66,620, on May 25, with school board directors Paul Castro and Dr. Michael Pyevich voting nay. The district planned to use federal ESSER funds for this purchase, which can only go toward areas like COVID learning loss or strengthening instructional practices.

Last week, Morse announced the district would no longer pursue the contract.

"Unfortunately, we as a team do not have the time, nor the resources, to navigate the distractions from individuals in our community who are not willing to be open-minded with us about the work that needs to be done," she said at the July 27 meeting.

These distractions were misunderstandings around the CEL contract's purpose and outcomes, Morse said, alongside cost — citing rumors of the price increasing, despite it remaining the same.

Prior to the May 25 meeting, Scott County Republicans Chair Jeanita McNulty sent out an email to members urging "all common sense Bettendorf Republicans" to oppose the CEL contract.

"The Bettendorf teachers are outstanding and do not need indoctrination of the woke ideology to help students succeed," the email reads.

According to Bettendorf's contract, the CEL partnership outcomes include:

New methods for assessing instruction, including increased focus on discerning inequities in student learning

Increased use of qualitative data to understand how students experience instruction

Increased use of strength-based, evidence-driven feedback

Strategies to understand teacher learning culture

Establishing a shared language and vision for equity, student learning and high-quality instruction

Morse was unable to give an exact number of inquiries she and other district leaders received about the CEL contract, but said staff attempted to connect with these individuals in-person or via phone to better understand concerns or answer questions.

"I even had a state senator reach out to me prior to that May meeting … I spent a considerable amount of time talking it through with him," she said. "At the end, he said, 'Wow, that sounds like an amazing plan for your staff, students and families in the district."'

Still, upon further reflection, Morse said the district's administrative team decided against the contract — shifting back to other work that needs done prior to the 2023-2024 school year — and will seek similar opportunities in a different capacity.

The district has worked with Virginia-based firm "Hanover Research" throughout its strategic planning process, notably to help guide the development of an "instructional framework" within three to five years.

After analyzing different frameworks, Hanover recommended CEL since it most aligned with the district's student-centered coaching goals.

Board director Joanna Doerder said she supported the decision, despite voting for the contract.

Castro, who voted against the contract, gave no additional comment about the decision — instead, he referred to prior board discussions.

At the May 25 meeting, Castro inquired about pursuing a local or in-state option over CEL.

"…It just seems like this is something that we already do here, and we don't need an outside agency to come in and tell us," he said.

Two community members shared concerns during public comment on May 25 — one, Mike Pace, encouraged the board to "resist the made-up, woke agenda."

Another, Stephanie Guerra — who said she worked at Seattle University's College of Education for 18 years – claimed to have "close connections" with the University of Washington and is familiar with CEL.

"They (CEL) worked extensively with Seattle Public Schools," she said. "I know you want what's best for these kids, and I know you want to serve these kids that are the furthest from justice and the most marginalized … This isn't the right choice for you, I'm telling you."

Guerra cites her reasoning from ongoing violence and misconduct at Seattle Public Schools, which she believes are "advanced" by frameworks like CEL.

Noting Guerra's personal concerns, Pyevich called for further discussion and district consultation with Hanover, CEL and districts who have used CEL frameworks.

"Because I don't understand what it would look like, I don't know what 'instructional framework' or 'coaching framework,' how that would look differently than what we currently have," he said to the board. "Tonight, I do think it's irresponsible for us to approve this money for this professional development when we just haven't been able to talk to these people."

In Iowa, Fort Dodge schools and other Area Education Agencies employ CEL training, Morse said.

Castro also took issue with language on CEL's website, specifically reading a portion that includes, "In the United States, the education system isn't designed to center student experiences. For Black students and students of color especially, this leads to persistent inequities in the ways they experience school."

While he said there's no problem with the statement, to him, it focuses on "one particular subset" of students.

The Iowa Department of Education identified Bettendorf middle and high schools as in-need of targeted assistance for Black and multiracial students, as well as students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) earlier this year.

To Morse, the CEL training would have been a step toward the district's strategic goal of "high learning and achievement for all students," among others.

"Part of how we support teachers, in being able to differentiate in the classroom, is having strong instructional leadership practices," she said.

Morse said research and evidence-based practices drove this decision.

"That framework was very student-centered," she said. "Research will tell you, when there's intrinsic motivation around learning, students will be more engaged. … They deserve our best."

Bettendorf administrators came to board president Rebecca Eastman and vice president Andrew Champion inform them of the decision prior to last meeting, Eastman said.

"They weren't second guessing utilizing the programming, or anything of that sort," Eastman said. "But, frankly, the inability to focus on that work, because (community members) were really making it a challenge."

While the other board members were also made aware — either via email or in conversation — Morse said school boards are not "traditionally consulted" when district staff and administration choose to shift gears on operations, and that "these decisions are made consistently."

"A board's purpose is for governance and policy," she said. "Decisions around the operations of the district are the superintendent's role — but I don't make decisions in a vacuum."

Photos: Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal boys soccer at Bettendorf High School