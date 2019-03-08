Dallon Christensen’s resignation isn’t quite official yet, but the Bettendorf Community School District has already posted a job listing for director of finance and business services.
Christensen tendered his resignation Thursday, district spokeswoman Celeste Miller said. His resignation will be placed on the agenda for the March 18 meeting for board approval, and he will be off work until then, Miller confirmed.
In a statement, Christensen said he was “pursuing other professional opportunities and have decided to make a change.” He was appointed to the post in February 2017.
“I enjoyed my time working with the administration, faculty, staff and students in the Bettendorf Community School District,” he said via text. “I wish nothing but the best for the people working with the district’s students on a day-to-day basis to improve our community. I am not going to comment further.”
Christensen’s resignation is the latest in a string of hurdles for the district:
In August, the school board controversially voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary and consolidate with Mark Twain.
In December, the district’s bid for a $30 million general obligation bond failed; more than 64 percent of voters opposed the plan. The bond required a super-majority -- 60 percent -- to pass.
On. Feb. 4, the board voted on a transition plan to move most Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain students to Ross College for four months to finish construction, much to the distress of some parents who felt they weren’t adequately included.
On March 1, The Times published an account of three closed meetings where the board discussed possible transition plans, whether parent input was necessary and “baking” the costs of moving to Ross College into the lease contract.
At the school board meeting Monday, the board voted not to automatically extend Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract another year; he will still serve next year.
Before Christensen was hired, the district’s previous finance director, Maxine McEnany, resigned and the board approved a separation agreement for $367,000 in January 2017; part of the agreement was not to sue the district.
In 2015, McEnany was critical of the district’s audit; former board director Pepper Trahan said McEnany had been “bypassed” during the process. The district ultimately had a state auditor come in later that year.
After her resignation in 2017, McEnany made an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the school board.
According to the job listing posted Thursday, the director of finance reports to the superintendent and supervises both the accounting department and the director of operations. Candidates should have a “minimum’ of a bachelor’s in education, business management or accounting and at least four years of experience in one of those fields, including one year in a supervisory capacity.