Bettendorf schools have officially hired a new director of human resources, Maile Mejia, and director of finance and business services, Robert Beckwith.

The two accepted the positions following the school board's approval of superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's hiring recommendations Thursday night.

Succeeding Jill Matherly, Mejia has served the district since July 2014, most recently as the assistant director of human resources. She also served as director of nutrition services and human resources and benefits specialist in her tenure.

Mejia earned her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University, with an emphasis in human resources. She's also obtained a master's of organizational leadership degree from St. Ambrose University and is currently studying for her Senior Professional in Human Resources Certification.

"Maile has long been a great asset in our Human Resources Department and the district," Morse said in a news release announcing the hires. "She brings an ability to create connections with our staff and vast experience through her different roles within the district and our human resources team."

Robert "Bob" Beckwith succeeds Brietta Collier, marking the district's fourth finance director since 2017. He will officially begin his new position May 1.

Beckwith graduated from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill with a degree in marketing and finance. He has also earned a master's degree in school business management from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, along with a "Chief School Business Officials" endorsement.

He formerly served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Rock Island-Milan School District, stepping down February of this year. He has an extensive history serving in finance and business positions for school districts across Illinois, including Sandwich, Naperville, Downers Grove and Lemonth-Bromberek.

"We are excited to have Bob join our administrative team," said Morse. "The finance director is a very important leadership position in the school district. Bob comes to Bettendorf with extensive knowledge of school finance, budgeting processes, and a strong understanding of the position's requirements."

Photos: Bettendorf students walkout to protest 'harmful' LGBTQ+ legislation