Bettendorf schools investigating allegations of bullying, racism and exclusion

The Bettendorf Community School District is investigating allegations of students being bullied, experiencing racism or being excluded by fellow students and staff.

Michelle Morse, superintendent, said the district became aware of the allegations about two weeks ago. Many of the allegations have surfaced on social media, but Morse said she and other members of the administration have since been communicating with some of the complainants.

When an allegation has included enough information for it to do so, the district has opened an investigation, Morse said. If an accusation can be substantiated, the district will take action.

The district takes such complaints seriously, Morse said.

“I want all students to feel safe and included when they come to school,” Morse said.

Concerns raised also included that when complaints were made to the district, they were not properly addressed, but Morse said it was important to note that if disciplinary action was taken, the district cannot always share those results because of privacy laws.