The Iowa Public Information Board accepted a complaint against the Bettendorf Community School District at the end of June. Months later, they still haven’t reached an informal resolution.
Usually, reaching an informal resolution is “pretty straightforward,” said Brett Toresdahl, the administrator for IPIB.
“A resolution typically involves training for the governmental body for the alleged violation or training on the sunshine laws,” he said.
The complaint addresses a closed session announced May 14 with less than the 24-hour notice typically required by Iowa Code.
A special meeting to address a personnel issue was properly posted for 6 p.m. on May 14. But at 4:08 p.m., the media was notified that the district was scheduling another, closed, meeting at 5:30 p.m. The notice wasn’t posted online until 4:25 p.m. — just over an hour before the board convened.
“The meeting was called to discuss items that are going to be pertinent to any decisions that may be rendered in the open session directly following the closed session,” the board minutes said.
After 40 minutes of closed discussion, the board meeting opened up. Vice President Richard Lynch made a motion to vote on whether to terminate Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract, and the motion failed for lack of a second. The board never voted.
The complaint was filed with IPIB on May 17. On June 20, the Board accepted the complaint and encouraged the parties to reach an “informal resolution.”
President Adam Holland deferred to Wendy Meyer, the district’s legal counsel, for comment — she didn’t respond to a phone message on Thursday. Lynch and Director Paul Castro deferred to Holland, and Director Andrew Champion said he had no comment at this time.
Directors Michael Pyevich and Gordon Staley didn’t return requests for comments. Neither did former board member Stacey Struck, who was seated during both the May 14 meeting and the June acceptance of the complaint.
Toresdahl said they were still going back and forth on the language with the district.
“It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with the situation,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s acceptable for all parties.”
Toresdahl said he was trying to get the resolution on the agenda for this month’s Iowa Public Information Board meeting. Once accepted, the board typically has 60 days to review that everything’s been met, before dismissing the complaint for administrative reasons.
“I have no concerns that this isn’t going to get resolved,” Toresdahl said.
In the last year, most of the complaints accepted by the Iowa Public Information Board proceeded to the informal resolution order within three months, according to documents from the board.
Five of eight complaints accepted by IPIB since November 2018 reached an informal resolution in three months or fewer. A complaint against Ames Schools took six months, but there were other meetings between the acceptance and resolution where the complaint was discussed. Another complaint took seven months, and the final informal resolution report took nine.
If the informal resolution with Bettendorf Schools gets brought to IPIB at its November meeting — as Toresdahl said is his goal — it will have been five months since the complaint was accepted.