The Bettendorf Community School District is looking for your input on the next superintendent.
The district launched a survey Tuesday — available on the district’s website — following board approval of search firm Ray and Associates’ processes Monday night.
The “33 Qualities Survey” can be filled out until 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract ends after June 30. Twice, the board has unanimously voted against his contract “rolling over” into the next school year.
The survey asks participants to designate themselves as a teacher, administrator, support staff, parent, student or “non-parent community member.” Then, they’re asked to select the 10 most important characteristics — out of 33 — for the new superintendent.
The 33 characteristics include everything from listening skills, collaboration with legislators, educational levels, recruitment record, work experience in a similar district and classroom experience.
There’s also a place for community members to indicate what they’d like prospective candidates to know about the district.