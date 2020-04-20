Bettendorf schools make plans for late-summer graduation, prom

Many school seniors won’t get the chance to walk the halls with their classmates again, after the COVID-19 emergency has forced states to shut down schools to mitigate the spread. While students of all ages are losing closure for this school year, districts are trying to come up with ways to celebrate those seniors who won’t be coming back in the fall.
To try to give seniors a proper send-off, the Bettendorf School Board pushed back its graduation ceremony to Aug. 1 and discussed possibilities for an earlier celebration and prom Monday night.
“We’re going to propose an extension — a pretty deep extension. But what has to be decided, fundamentally, is when do we set a date, that’s where this is it. When we reach that (date), we’re going to do the best we can with what we have in front of us,’ ” Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said. “There has to be a logical drop-dead date.”
While no motion was made, the board reached a consensus that any graduation ceremony would have to happen the weekend of Aug. 1. If a ceremony has to be held outside, Aug. 2 is the rain date.
At the start of the meeting, President Adam Holland read a letter from student leaders asking for a graduation ceremony that wasn’t in a virtual setting. One proposal was an outdoor ceremony on the football field, with student seating spaced out to maintain social distancing, if still required.
High School Principal Joy Kelly and Spelhaug reiterated that depending on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health departments, any sort of in-person ceremony might not be possible.
“We want to try it,” Kelly said. “We want to try to provide this opportunity to students and their families.”
Graduation was originally set for May 31. Spelhaug said the district still planned to confer diplomas that day, as students will have legally met the requirements of the state and board of education.
It could be as simple as mailing diplomas to students, or as celebratory as having a “parade of graduates.” Kelly said she felt strongly that some sort of celebratory event should happen on May 31, both to honor the date families have been counting on and celebrate those students who can’t or won’t attend the planned August ceremony.
Kelly also noted that all of the other ceremonies, celebrations and milestones that traditionally happen in May will be canceled, too. “I think we need to give them something to look forward to before Aug. 1,” she said.
The board considered the possibility of another major senior celebration: Prom. Kelly said she was working with the student council to set a date — either July 30 or 31 — to host prom either at the Putnam Museum or the high school. Just as with the graduation ceremony, Kelly said she wanted to be very clear and upfront that the dance might not be possible, depending on safety guidance at the time.
Vice President Andrew Champion and Director Becca Eastman said they were concerned about hosting a large group of students in close proximity, even if restrictions were eased. Other board members said they could go either way with it.
“If restrictions are lifted, I think we go for it,” Holland said. “I think we do what we can with the parameters set by powers higher than us.”
