Few aspects of Bettendorf's new elementary school project have run smoothly: The consolidation has been contentious, the project has been expensive and will ultimately take longer than expected, and the district will need to move kids to Ross College for the first half of next year.
And, as discussed Monday night at the Bettendorf School Board meeting, there is another contentious decision still to be made: what to name the new elementary school.
Background: When the new Mark Twain Elementary construction project was announced, it was just for a new elementary school. But in August, the board voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary and consolidate the two elementary schools into the new building, which will be on the same property as the old Mark Twain Elementary. At Monday's meeting, the board discussed the petition presented to them: Of the 51 signatures recognized by the district, the majority are from members of the Thomas Jefferson community. There is not a district policy that perfectly applies to naming the new elementary school; rather than suggesting a specific name for the change, the petition is just calling for a name change.
Conversation: During the open forum, community member Fritz Swearingen said the name change would promote consensus and healing. “We have the opportunity, with the brand new school being built. I think there’s some merit to that,” he said. “We’re going to lose the school in our neighborhood. It’s going to be fine, and everyone’s going to get through this. But I’d like to see, maybe as a gesture to the area that's no longer going to have an elementary school, that we could compromise on a new name.”
Director Andrew Champion said that given the financial scale of the project — $17 million — there was an incentive to give it a local tie. “I think there is some credence to looking at having a building named after a local person, someone with some local significance.,” he said. On the other hand, Champion was concerned that because the new school was on the site of Mark Twain, the school might “never really acquire its new name.”
Board vice president Richard Lynch said a name change would have been a “no-brainer” for him if it had been constructed on a third location. “As I think about it, I think a name change is a pretty reasonable request,” he said. “Two different schools are merging together — it would mark a new beginning of a new school.”
Directors Stacey Struck and Gordon Staley both said they “weren’t opposed” to a name change, so long as there was a consensus from the community. “I’m not opposed to a name change, provided there’s a coalition,” Staley said. “… There’s a big difference between a faction — which is what I see on [the petition] — versus a coalition with buy-in from both sides.”
Director Michael Pyevich said he didn’t think he had ever been “so indifferent on a topic in [his] life,” but if the name was changed, he wanted it for the “right reasons.” “I don’t think because now we’re looking at Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson as being racist is a good reason,” he said, adding that he didn’t necessarily agree that “healing” was a good reason either.
Board President Adam Holland said changing the school’s name wouldn’t be free, considering the cost of signage and lettering. “Once we start looking at dollar figures, and we don’t have that right now, it’s something we have to legitimately move forward with it,” he said. Representatives from Bush Construction in the audience said they could figure out the costs “in a couple of weeks.”
Next Steps: Several board members indicated they wanted more information before deciding whether or not they should consider a name change. Staley said they’d need to make sure they were getting opinions from a “very broad audience.” Raso was charged with putting together a committee to conduct a district survey to get a broader scope of opinions. While the committee members will not need to be approved by the board before proceeding, PTA presidents, building principals and members of the School Improvement Advisory Committee were recommended by the board.
Lynch said the board should focus on “facilitating the conversation.” “There are politics, he said. “There’s the fact that people from both schools have gotten frustrated by decisions we’ve made, or by the way things have carried out, and that has ramped up people’s frustration.”