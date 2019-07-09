A last-minute hurdle has complicated construction on the new Mark Twain Elementary. And it might cost Bettendorf Schools between $39,000 and $48,000, according to change order estimations.
Iowa American Water Services is requiring the district to add a second water line to the new elementary school building. The regulation requiring the second line — cited by Iowa American to Bush Construction — is intended to create an emergency line in case bills aren't being paid and the domestic water line gets shut off. The second line would keep a water source available in case of a fire.
“I find it pretty ludicrous they’re worried about us paying our water bill,” Bettendorf School Board Director Andrew Champion said Monday night. His incredulity was echoed by other board members and Superintendent Mike Raso.
Iowa American spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said the tariff cited in Monday’s meeting is intended to help maintain safety precautions in case of a shutoff. She also said it “clearly” wasn’t the case that Iowa American was concerned specifically about Bettendorf Schools paying its bills. It was an overarching requirement, set at the state level, and out of Iowa American’s hands, she said.
“Iowa American Water must follow its tariff, which are rules/rates set by the Iowa Utilities Board in Des Moines,” Reisen said in an email. “This agency regulates our company as we are privately owned — not a municipal water operation.”
Bush Construction said Monday night the last four weeks had been spent trying to push back against the need for the new water line.
Two options for the water main relocation were presented with the change order Bush Construction presented Monday night:
The first option, estimated at an additional $38,926.40 charged to the district, would reduce the amount of hard surface playground by “roughly” 900 square feet. It would also prevent reworking the already-installed water service, minimizing schedule impacts. According to a schematic, the loss is approximately 10% of the planned playground.
The second option, estimated at $47,554.09, would require reworking both the new and old water line, but would prevent any reduction of hard service playground.
Vice President Richard Lynch and Champion both confirmed that, if it came to it, they were “comfortable” paying the more than $8,600 more it would cost for the higher change order to ensure the playground is up to par the first time.
But the district requested legal guidance, either to push back against the change or to seek some sort of compensation from Iowa American, since they feel notice for the required line was given later into the construction process than it could have been. Ground broke in October, 10 months ago.
Representatives from Bush gave the district a Wednesday deadline to settle the situation; any later than that and the already-behind timeline could be set back even further, as they’re currently hooked up to a fire hydrant to continue construction.
If an understanding with Iowa American isn’t reached by Wednesday, the board indicated Monday night that the change order would be approved, and any conversation with Iowa American would pivot to securing a reimbursement for the new construction.
“I’m not sure if we have much of a choice,” Champion said. “We can dig our heels in, but we still need them to come and turn the water on.”
Bush Construction did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.