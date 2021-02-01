Bettendorf schools preparing for fully in-person classes later this month

“As we’ve been discussing at previous meetings, we’re doing all that we can to implement the recommended mitigation strategies,” Morse said. “Masks will continue to be required at all times except during lunch and each site is working through the logistics for lunch.”

She said that families or staff with questions should contact their individual school’s administration.

“We’re also working through things such as seating chart systems so we know where students are if we should have to quarantine some,” Morse said.

The district will also continue to emphasize handwashing and other hygiene measures meant to limit COVID-19’s spread, she said.

Social distancing will also be maintained to the greatest extent possible.

Morse said at a previous meeting that, with students in the classroom full time, the district will not be able to ensure the recommended 6 feet of distance between people will be maintained.

Representatives from the school’s unions, the Bettendorf Education Association and the Bettendorf Educational Support Association also urged people to help by following the safety guidelines, including social distancing, using face coverings and frequent handwashing to help control the spread of the coronavirus.