The Bettendorf Community School district reached a $105,000 settlement with a former district teacher and baseball coach, following a lawsuit over the assault of his son on a school district bus in 2019.

Brandon Nau filed an eight-count complaint against the district in July of 2020, alleging failure to report abuse, bullying, assault and battery, negligence and denial of due process.

On the way back from a baseball tournament in Burlington on June 1, 2019, Nau's son — then 16 years old — was sexually and verbally assaulted by another player, who was 15 at the time.

The incident was captured on the bus's surveillance camera, which the Bettendorf Police Department categorized as "child pornography" — only permitting attorneys to watch the video under police supervision

In addition to the school district (led by former Superintendent Mike Raso at the time of the incident) the lawsuit names now-head baseball coach Blake Hanna — who was on the bus when the assault occurred — former athletic director Colin Wikan, former Bettendorf High School principal Joy Kelly, and parents Kevin and Glenda Trettin.

The coach, principal and athletic director all were mandatory reporters at the time of the assault, the lawsuit states, and failed in their obligation to report the incident to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Nau moved his family out of the district following the assault.

Despite the disturbing sexual nature of the offense, the 15-year-old was not charged with a sex crime, but was charged with simple assault, a simple misdemeanor, and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

According to prior reporting, Nau said the teen who assaulted his son should have faced a sexual assault charge and should have been expelled. Instead, he remained active in school sports and was permitted to continue riding the bus.

When Bettendorf school board members belatedly learned of the assault the following February, Director Michael Pyevich read a statement bemoaning the lack of transparency by school officials and questioning the handling of disciplinary matters.

"I have heard of an absolutely hideous assault on a school bus by one BHS student on another," Pyevich read at the meeting, adding the matter did not come before the board for expulsion consideration. "... I need to know if these things happened and, if they did, what happened to the perpetrator and how did the school handle the victim?"

Shortly after the February meeting, Raso took leave of his post, along with former human resources director Heather Stocking. It was unclear whether these resignations were related to the assault.

Now teaching and coaching at Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers, Fla., Nau was unable to comment on the settlement when contacted Thursday by a reporter.

