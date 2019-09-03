The Bettendorf School Board is taking the next steps to find a replacement for Superintendent Mike Raso. Monday night, they discussed some options for hiring a search firm to conduct the search.
The Issue: The Bettendorf School Board failed to terminate Raso's contract May 14, for lack of a second, the day before the May 15 deadline to deliver notice. Raso's contract extends through June 30, but the board unanimously voted to stop the contract from automatically renewing as it would have otherwise.
The Conversation: Heather Stocking, director of human resources, created a document detailing a number of requests for proposal to the board prior to the meeting.
While the RFPs were not available at the time of publication, Director Paul Castro said they were all very similar in laying out their plans to have committees and community input.
"They all sort of sound the same and say the same things," he said. "I think what it boils down to is what we, as a board, want to see. ... That might streamline the process a little."
No action was taken following the discussion.
Next Steps: Vice President Richard Lynch and Director Andrew Champion volunteered to be part of the committee set to interview the search firms. President Adam Holland said it was likely a firm would be chosen within the next month.