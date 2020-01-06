Bettendorf Schools to hire architect to address Thomas Edison facility

Plans for improving facilities Thomas Edison Academy might finally be getting underway after the Bettendorf School Board reached a consensus Monday night to kick off the process.
The issue: There has been discussion of moving Thomas Edison to a new facility for years. For now, students for the alternative high school are housed in an old post office, which staff, administrators and board members say is not conducive to education.
Thomas Edison serves students from Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
Conversation: Much of the discussion focused on how long the issue had been pushed off, and whether the board would ever do so with another facility.
“We’ve set a precedent with two new buildings, and we need equity for these students,” Director Becca Eastman said.
Director Mike Pyevich repeatedly asked about adding services similar to those provided by the Annie Wittenmyer Center, citing complaints from teachers about student behavior.
“From a social perspective, from a criminal justice perspective, from a mental health perspective, I think that’s a loaded question,” Vice President Andrew Champion said.
“We weren’t necessarily advocating for a completely alternative space, we were advocating for better resources and better training to help,” said Mary Heeringa, teacher union president.
“OK, I’ll stop trying to help,” Pyevich replied.
Champion suggested hiring an architect would help the board decide on its options, including renting out the same Ross College space used to house Mark Twain students during construction and building on the property of the middle school.
Next steps: No official action was taken by the board but with its consensus, Curt Pratt, director of operations, will start to hire an architect to garner a more detailed idea of what options the board has. He said the hiring process would likely take four to six weeks.