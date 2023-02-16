Bettendorf school leaders will host informational meetings about the district's March 7 general obligation (GO) bond referendum next week, featuring presentations, Q&A sessions and tours of proposed project areas.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Bettendorf Middle School

Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Bettendorf High School

The meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a presentation on how the GO bond projects were selected, funding options and potential tax impact on district homeowners. District staff will hear participant perspectives and answer questions before the event concludes with building tours of proposed project areas.

If passed by district voters on March 7, the proposed $69.25M GO bond would result in a property tax increase of up to $2.70 per $100,000 assessed value to held fund infrastructure improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.

Read more about the district's upcoming GO bond referendum and the proposed projects here:

The district also plans to use future SAVE revenue and other financial resources to fund the Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton Elementary School projects from 2028 to 2031. Visit the district’s website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us for more information.

