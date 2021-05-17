Bettendorf schools to maintain face covering policy

They listed a number of concerns including that parents should be able to decide whether their children use face coverings, the potential negative mental impact on the students of continued mask usage and skepticism about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Arguments of those wanting to maintain the current mask requirement included that the masks were effective in preventing the COVID-19’s spread, students newly eligible for vaccination would not have time to become fully vaccinated to concerns about the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

Representatives of both the Bettendorf Education Association, and the Bettendorf Educational Support Association recommended maintaining the existing mandate.

The meeting was contentious at times and board president Rebecca Eastman had to call for quiet several times when people in the audience interjected as people attempted to make their public comments, or as the board was attempting to make statements.

The meeting was recorded and that recording, which includes the full debate is available here.

The other Iowa Quad-Cities districts have announced intentions to address the new guidance in coming days.