Bettendorf schools to participate in project to learn more about COVID-19

Katz said he has made arrangements with the state for secondary testing to verify any positive tests on the first test. A negative result on the second test would override the initial positive result.

Students that have a positive initial test will be out for the time it takes to get the results of the secondary test if the second test is negative.

The turnaround at the state laboratory where the secondary tests will be analyzed is under two days.

“On the true positives, they shouldn’t be in school based on current knowledge,” he said.

That knowledge indicates teenagers of high school age can transmit the coronavirus as effectively as older adults, he said. They can spread it to fellow students and school staff.

There was further discussion about the project. The meeting was recorded and is available on the district’s YouTube page.

The project would not involve the entire high school, just a statistical sample, but at least 100 students would be needed. Parental consent would be required for participation.

The board recently chose to continue the hybrid learning model through the rest of the fall semester with an assessment planned to determine its course in the spring.

The model, one of two readily available to Iowa’s school districts during the pandemic, includes a mix of online and traditional learning. The other is a fully traditional model with all students in the classrooms. Families have the option to choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their school district.

