Bettendorf schools to participate in project to learn more about COVID-19

The Bettendorf Community School District school board approved a plan at its meeting Monday night that will allow a form of COVID-19 testing at the high school, the results of which could better guide school districts’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal was made at the last meeting by Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz, who told the board at the time that he wanted to know the rate of asymptomatic infections in a high school in Scott County. The data from the project could be used to determine if there could be more face-to-face learning.
The vote at Monday’s meeting was 6-1 with board member Michael Pyevich voting against. All board members were present.
“The real value of this is to know what’s happening,” Katz said at Monday night’s meeting before the vote.
If it can be demonstrated that students are not being infected at the same rates as what is being seen outside of the school setting, then the officials can have the conversation about making in-person learning more feasible, he said.
The initial test has a turnaround of about 15 minutes for getting results, but there is a possibility of a false positive with the initial test, he said.
Katz said he has made arrangements with the state for secondary testing to verify any positive tests on the first test. A negative result on the second test would override the initial positive result.
Students that have a positive initial test will be out for the time it takes to get the results of the secondary test if the second test is negative.
The turnaround at the state laboratory where the secondary tests will be analyzed is under two days.
“On the true positives, they shouldn’t be in school based on current knowledge,” he said.
That knowledge indicates teenagers of high school age can transmit the coronavirus as effectively as older adults, he said. They can spread it to fellow students and school staff.
There was further discussion about the project. The meeting was recorded and is available on the district’s YouTube page.
The project would not involve the entire high school, just a statistical sample, but at least 100 students would be needed. Parental consent would be required for participation.
The board recently chose to continue the hybrid learning model through the rest of the fall semester with an assessment planned to determine its course in the spring.
The model, one of two readily available to Iowa’s school districts during the pandemic, includes a mix of online and traditional learning. The other is a fully traditional model with all students in the classrooms. Families have the option to choose fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their school district.
