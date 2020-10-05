 Skip to main content
Bettendorf schools to stick with hybrid learning through rest of fall semester
Bettendorf schools to stick with hybrid learning through rest of fall semester

The Bettendorf school board voted Monday night to continue with the Bettendorf Community School District’s hybrid learning plan for the second half of the fall semester.

The vote, during the board’s regular meeting, was 5-2 with Adam Holland, the board president, and member Michael Pyevich voting against.

At the beginning of the semester, the district adopted the model, which combines online teaching with traditional instruction and has incorporated safety measures designed to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19. Families had the option to enroll their students in virtual classes full time.

The district has been assessing the first half of the semester, including gathering input from the district community, to see if there will be any changes for the second half, which begins toward the end of October.

This story will be updated with more details about the decision.

Michelle Meredith Morse

