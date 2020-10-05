Bettendorf schools to stick with hybrid learning through rest of fall semester

The Bettendorf school board voted Monday night to continue with the Bettendorf Community School District’s hybrid learning plan for the second half of the fall semester.

The vote, during the board’s regular meeting, was 5-2 with Adam Holland, the board president, and member Michael Pyevich voting against.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the beginning of the semester, the district adopted the model, which combines online teaching with traditional instruction and has incorporated safety measures designed to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19. Families had the option to enroll their students in virtual classes full time.

The district has been assessing the first half of the semester, including gathering input from the district community, to see if there will be any changes for the second half, which begins toward the end of October.

This story will be updated with more details about the decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.