Bettendorf school officials have selected Allison Holland to serve as the new associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School beginning this July, pending board approval.

Holland joined the district in May of 2022 as a middle school dean of students, serving as the school administrative manager at Williams Junior High School in Davenport prior.

“We are excited to have Allison accept the associate principal position,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said in a news release. “She has done an exceptional job as dean of students at Bettendorf Middle School. Her ability to connect with students, staff and parents is impressive. She is authentic and passionate about supporting students both behaviorally and academically. We look forward to her taking this next step in her career.”

Also at Davenport schools, Holland was a lead and model third grade teacher at Madison Elementary School and taught fifth grade at Garfield Elementary before moving to Williams. She also previously taught language arts, social studies and science at North Scott Junior High School, as well as math, science and social studies at Weeks Middle School in Des Moines.

Holland earned her bachelor's degree in middle school and elementary teaching, with a K-8 reading endorsement, from the University of Northern Iowa. She also obtained a Master's of Science in educational leadership from UNI.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

