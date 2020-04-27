Bettendorf seniors form a parade at the school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It wasn’t Ayanna Tremaine’s idea to have a car parade, but when another student approached her with the idea, she started to help organize.

The Bettendorf senior was one of a few dozen students to drive past the high school Monday to thank Principal Joy Kelly. Kelly has been working with the school board and Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug to keep certain hallmarks of senior year — such as graduation and prom — that have been canceled or postponed across the country because of COVID-19.

“It’s really nice to stop and realize how much (Kelly) does for us,” Tremaine said. “There are other schools saying absolutely not, there’s not going to be a prom or a graduation ceremony.”

Originally, Tremaine said she only got around 20 positive responses on the poll she sent out, but 30 or 40 showed up for the parade.

Kelly said it was a hard time for everyone, but it was up to the adults to do whatever they could to provide help and a sense of normalcy.

“I think more than anything else, I was just so happy to see students,” she said of the parade. “To go to school and not have students or staff there — I haven’t gotten used to it. I assume a part of this was also giving them something to do.