Bettendorf students are learning how to sizzle in the kitchen

The aromas of spicy, warm, good things on the stove hit the nose several feet into the hall of Bettendorf High School, drifting from Amanda Thibodeaux’s classroom.

Inside, a number of students in clean, white kitchen jackets bustled around a handful of stoves atop which green-gold broth, heavy with vegetables, bubbled in pots and chicken browning and sizzling in big skillets.

On that February day’s menu was chicken tortilla soup, and its smell grew richer the farther into the room you went.

Culinary courses at the high school include food and nutrition, advanced foods, introduction to baking and pastry arts and culinary principles, according to the high school’s website. That final course is dual credit through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

Things students who enroll are meant to learn include food preparation techniques for foods representing cultures found in the U.S.; safety and sanitation; and studying the food industry.

Thibodeaux, who teaches family and consumer sciences, said the most essential skill she wanted her students to exhibit while making the soup was not technical culinary skill but time management.

“So this is a longer lab that they have a time crunch to be under,” Thibodeaux said.

But Thibodeaux said she also wanted to see their knife skills.

“Dice, slice, julienne – so are we seeing mincing, so are we seeing these skills being utilized correctly,” Thibodeaux said.

Finally, their basic cooking methods should also be on display – things like simmering, poaching and sauteing, Thibodeaux said.

At one of the stoves, Melissa Robinson, a 17-year-old senior, was stirring the soup.

She was letting the chicken simmer in the broth before taking it out, shredding the meat and returning it to the soup.

“It’s going to infuse the soup and the chicken more so you can taste it (the chicken) when you eat the soup,” Robinson said when asked how simmering would help the dish.

The Bettendorf Community School District has been letting the culinary students show off their skills at district events. They made cookies and other treats for the recent unveiling of the district’s Certified Nursing Assistant program and also for the state of the district address in late January.

Robinson said she began learning cooking from her mother, and she likes to prepare meals like tacos and spaghetti.

She’s been involved in the program for a couple of years, and is interested in learning the skills mostly for her own kitchen.

The most important skill she’s learned is how to use the knives, Robinson said.

Like Robinson, sophomore Hayden Robnett, 16, and Santana Bryce, a 16-year-old junior, said their families’ cooking sparked their interest in learning about food.

Robnett said he is considering food as a career.

“Use the knowledge I’ve gotten from both my family and in school, and see where that can take me,” Robnett said.

As far as what aspect he is interested in professionally, Robnett said he really likes Asian food.

“Really big into that, make a lot of, you know, noodle dishes, rice dishes, all that sort of stuff,” Robnett said. “Big into meats, as well. I cook a lot of steak, pork, chicken, all that stuff.”

Bryce, who was one of the students who catered the state of the district event, said that – now that he’s tried cooking – he’s decided he likes it.

His favorite part is the smell of the food he and his classmates have been cooking. His favorite personal culinary creation has been his chocolate chip cookies.

Bryce said currently he was not considering kitchens as a career. Learning how to cook was more just for fun.

Letting good kitchen smells wander the halls is one of Thibodeaux’s tactics for encouraging students to explore the culinary arts, she said.

Her recruitment technique overall is pretty sensory.

“Just kick open the doors, let the students walk by, see what’s happening, smell the good food,” Thibodeaux said.

They can see their fellows at work in their chef coats, see the hands-on skills in play, Thibodeaux said.

“And say, ‘I want to do that,’” Thibodeaux said. “‘I want to do that for my personal life, I want to do it for my professional life,’ whatever aspect they want to do it for.”

