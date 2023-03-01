Bettendorf High School students gathered outside of the main entrance following the 12:30 p.m. bell, participating in a statewide walkout in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ youth and in protest of pending state legislation.

About 50 students participated in the walkout, dubbed "We Say Gay" by the Iowa Queer Students Alliance, IQSA.

Across Iowa, 27 schools participated in the protest against several bills targeting LBGTQ+ populations, particularly students.

Many of Bettendorf's participants armed themselves with LGBTQ+ flags, hand-crafted signs and some with LGBTQ+ symbols painted on their faces. One student, senior Fin Fox, painted a sign saying, "Our rights are non-debatable" on one side and "#Stop Stealing our RIGHTS" on the other."

"As a trans individual myself, I see these things happening all over our country," Fox said. "They (lawmakers) don't care about the kids; they care about themselves, money and power.

"The LGBTQ+ community has been around since the start of time. We will stay being here, and removing these protections and rights only causes more harm, long-term."

Navigating gender identity isn't a "fad," Fox said.

"It is people's lives they (lawmakers) are playing with," they said. "The worst thing you can do is put your nose where it doesn't belong, but really, it's just remembering that we're human too. We deserve the same rights as a straight couple or a straight white man for that matter. We deserve that, because we were born in America, and we deserve to live our lives as freely as possible, regardless of anyone else."

Freshman Katie Baltos had many concerns upon hearing Iowa's proposed transgender bills, particularly House File 180. She spoke of having several transgender friends who don't live in safe, accepting home environments and how some may be out to their teachers but not parents.

"I do hope that the people who came up with this bill and are trying to pass it realize that it doesn't actually help kids. If anything, it risks putting them on the streets, domestic violence, suicide," Baltos said, adding that she lost one of her transgender friends to suicide. "I hope Iowa legislators understand that this is a huge danger."

Junior Mia Romo joined the walkout to support her peers and LGBTQ+ community overall, particularly her boyfriend, who is transgender.

"I definitely think the trans legislation is wrong. I can understand some of the perspective, where it's like 'OK, they should wait until they're 18 (for gender-affirming medical care),' but at the same time, this is something people really struggle with," she said. "A lot of kids who say they're uncomfortable with their bodies and want to identify as another gender, the reason they do that is because in their head, they just can't mentally handle the sex they were born as. My boyfriend, if he wasn't on testosterone, he would not like himself, at all. It's just part of who he is as a person, and if he lost that, I feel like it would just add to his depression."

A higher percentage of transgender people attempt suicide compared to others, Romo said, attributing the higher numbers to a lack of societal support and acceptance.

"People should be allowed to be who they want to be and express themselves in whatever way makes them feel comfortable and makes them feel happy," she said.

Her friend, freshman JJ Poole, also came out to support the LGBTQ+ community. Like other peers, she took issue with HF 180 for its potential implications to transgender or gender non-conforming students.

"I think it's (HF 180) horrible. There are a lot of people who aren't out to their parents for safety reasons and a lot of people are getting abused at home," she said. "Nobody really knows what's going on at home, but I feel like this bill is just completely overlooking all these things that people may have going on at home. A lot of people probably feel unsafe and are scared about what's going to happen."

Poole fears the bill could potentially be linked to increased student suicide rates among LGBTQ+ students if passed and feels their identities should be validated.

"It's a psychological thing," she said. "There's proven research that this is just how people feel and that their gender and sex aren't the same."

Both Romo and Poole hope to express that "Trans rights are human rights" by attending the walkout.

The sentiment was one of many chants echoed by students during the walkout, alongside others, like "Fight for human rights" and "We are here, we are queer."

Many cars along 18th St. honked their horns and gave a thumbs-up as they passed Bettendorf's walkout.

A group of four adults, who declined to identify themselves, stood down the sidewalk across from Bettendorf's main entrance with a sign depicting Psalm 18: 16-19. They said they were, "there to pray for the children."

