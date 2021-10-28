 Skip to main content
Bettendorf students host Harvest Festival
Bettendorf students host Harvest Festival

The Bettendorf High School Student Council will be hosting a Harvest Festival from 5-8 p.m., Friday.

The event will be held in the high school gym.

All proceeds will be donated to the Student Hunger Drive through the River Bend Food Bank.

Admission is free, with tickets for games and activities available for purchase.

There will be baked goods, carnival games, a bounce house, pumpkin painting, crafts, and more.

