Bettendorf Superintendent job narrowed down to 5 candidates

The Bettendorf School Board is considering five candidates for superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.

In closed session Tuesday night, search firm Ray and Associates presented its eight top candidates, who hail from Arizona, California, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota and Oregon.

Of the 1,256 contacts Ray and Associates made — from all 50 states, plus another 19 candidates designated as “other” — 36 candidates completed the application process, according to the search firm. Originally, they estimated between 60 and 70 applicants.

Illinois produced the most contacts, with 100; Iowa followed with 98. Texas and California were next, with 71 and 70, respectively.

The search firm found individuals gave Bettendorf’s location and size as major reasons for applying.

The board has voted unanimously twice to not automatically renew Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract, which ends June 30.

The school board will interview the top candidates in closed session next week, before choosing its top two. Finalist interviews with stakeholder groups and constituents, board interviews and a community forum will be Feb. 6.

