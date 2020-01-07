Bettendorf Superintendent position draws 44 applicants

Forty-four applicants threw their names into the ring for consideration to be the next head of Bettendorf Community Schools, the district said Tuesday.

Superintendent Mike Raso's contract expires June 30 after multiple, unanimous votes from the school board to stop it from automatically rolling over for the next school year.

In May, the board failed to terminate Raso's contract before its expiration. The motion failed for lack of a second, without a vote.

Ray and Associates, a Cedar Rapids-based search firm, will screen and vet the candidates before choosing eight to 12 to the school board at a closed session Jan. 21, the district said.

The board will interview semi-finalists on Jan. 28 and 29 in closed meetings. Finalists will be brought back the first week of February for stakeholder and board interviews, as well as community forums.

According to the job posting, the salary for Bettendorf's next superintendent will be in the range of $190,000. When Raso started in 2016, his base salary was $185,000.

