The referendum on a $69.25 million bond for Bettendorf schools is less than a week away.

Bettendorf residents will vote on a proposed general obligation (GO) bond on Tuesday, March. 7. The money is to be used for middle and high school expansions and upgrades.

The cost to taxpayers is about $2.70 per $1,000 of net taxable valuation on their homes.

The average value of owner-occupied housing units in Bettendorf is $244,300, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's data from 2017 to 2021. This means most Bettendorf households would pay about $350 more annually if the referendum passes, according to school district calculations.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, and Quad City Area Realtors, 1900 State St.

The district's fiscal year 2023 tax levy rate would land at $15.09, which currently is $12.38. Comparatively, Davenport's levy rate is $15.60 and Pleasant Valley's is $13.46. Curt Pratt, director of operations, previously said the levy would impact business owners' commercial property taxes, but new action by the state is likely to have an impact too.

"Our bond consultant, Piper Sandler, let us know there are (rollback) changes coming to the Iowa commercial tax code," Pratt said. "So they'll actually be paying less property taxes overall."

If passed, the bond referendum would pay for a phased-modernization project at Bettendorf Middle School, including:

New classroom blocks by grade.

Demolition and rebuild of the building's central structure (circa 1960s).

New activities entrance.

Bleachers addition to the gym.

A 400-meter track and center field.

Accessibility updates.

Other systems or classroom upgrades.

GO-funded improvements for Bettendorf High School focus on three areas: athletics/activities, career and technical education (CTE) and fine arts. These projects include:

Accessibility upgrades to the band and choir rooms.

Instrumental music room addition.

An auxiliary gym addition.

Additions and renovations to the weight room and fitness center.

Additions for health, child development, family and consumer sciences and advanced manufacturing CTE programs.

Construction for the middle and high schools are to begin in 2024 and are estimated to be complete by 2027. The district would use future SAVE (1-cent sales tax) and PPEL (Physical Plant & Equipment Levy) reserves to fund 20.7% of the total costs of these projects.

In all, the district intends to spend $83.4 million on upgrades at the two schools.

"These are definitely needed updates, renovations, additions and modernizations. Our facilities are aging; the facility advisory committee and Board did a tremendous job of identifying needs across all three levels — elementary, middle and high school — for the next 10 years," Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said. "The projects identified specifically for the GO bond are ones that will continue Bettendorf's tradition of providing students with outstanding educational and co-curricular opportunities and will improve and enhance the community's ability to use our facilities."

Morse said the GO projects also will help Bettendorf continue to build a strong community, which she said ultimately leads to stronger home values for district residents.

Last week, the district hosted two "Community Information & Tour Nights" to spread awareness on the upcoming vote and proposed facilities project. According to district spokeswoman Celeste Miller, 20 community and 12 staff members attended the middle school event last Tuesday and 19 community members attended the one at the high school on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank our community for participating in the community events that we've had — for the questions that they've asked. I encourage the community to go out and vote on March 7 ... and I appreciate their willingness to engage and learn about our proposition," Morse said.

