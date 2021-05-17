Bettendorf to maintain face covering policy

In March, Quad-Cities school districts reported the vaccination of their employees was in most cases complete or nearing completion and, recently, vaccination eligibility has also been expanded to children aged 12 to 15.

More than two dozen people spoke during the public comment period, most of them supporting the change recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

They listed a number of concerns including that parents should be able to decide whether their children use face coverings, the potential negative mental impact on the students of continued mask usage and skepticism about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Arguments of those wanting to maintain the current mask requirement included that the masks were effective in preventing the COVID-19’s spread, students newly eligible for vaccination would not have time to become fully vaccinated to concerns about the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

Representatives of both the Bettendorf Education Association, and the Bettendorf Educational Support Association recommended maintaining the existing mandate.