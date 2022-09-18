Better late than never: The St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 celebrates graduation

Just a few months away from graduating, the St. Ambrose Class of 2020 had their plans disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most graduating classes that year, they didn't have a graduation ceremony after Ambrose sent students home that spring.

But the class of 2020 finally got their time to shine Sunday at the Galvin Fine Arts Center. The college hosted a special celebration ceremony as part of its homecoming weekend festivities.

Olivia Kline, who studied exercise science and biology at Ambrose, went on to get a doctor in physical therapy. She's spent the past couple years working in Des Moines, but was happy to make the trip back this weekend.

"It felt nice to actually come back and get that moment we missed out on in 2020," Kline said. "It's a little weird, I guess, because people are different and things have changed. But, it was nice to see everyone again and get the sense of community back that we had in undergrad which was taken away from us. It's not the same, but it's still very nice."

Some college and universities hosted a ceremony for the class of 2020 in conjunction with its class of 2021, just a year later.

"I maybe would have liked to have our ceremony a little sooner, when it was a little more fresh," Kline said. "But, I'm just happy to have the opportunity at all, just to celebrate our accomplishments. Because it's a really big deal, so I'm glad it didn't get glossed over and that we're actually here."

Not all students felt that way. Mel Maylum chose not to attend the ceremony despite now working as a buyer's assistant for Industrial Control Manufacturing Inc. in Davenport.

"I felt like it was too little too late. I had a lot of family members looking forward to attending a ceremony, but it kind of came at an inopportune time," she said. "We didn't have too much time to plan, so I opted out. I don't think it was explained well in the emails we got, so that was disappointing."

Maylum said she felt her class was thrown on the "back burner" compared to other notable events at the college.

"I feel like switching to a new president in 2021 kind of overshadowed the Class of 2020," she said. "I don't know, maybe they felt they had more important things to do than organize a ceremony for us, so I do feel a little bitter toward St. Ambrose for that."

Maylum — who double-majored in theater and public relations — also admitted that Ambrose cutting its theater major in the 2020-2021 school year impacted her decision.

"I just didn't feel like coming back to celebrate homecoming at a place that got rid of my major," she said. "I'm still very disappointed in that decision, so that's kind of made me not want to return."

Another graduate, Victor Franque, said he didn't get the chance to say goodbye to many of his peers before leaving campus in 2020.

"Just getting back together with everyone and having that 'last goodbye' was pretty nice," he said. "We were able to get a little closure and finally graduate. ... I think everyone was pretty happy to finally do something like this in-person, not in small groups or on Zoom."

President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski delivered the remarks during the ceremony, doing so with a theme of "hope."

"There are thousands of ways you can bring hope to this world, by believing in the possibility and — especially lately — by believing in yourself," she said, before quoting the college's patron saint:

"He says, 'The future does have a name, and its name is hope.' So to you, dear members of the Class of 2020, I say wherever life takes us, let us hold this thought close to our hearts," Lescinski said. "Being an Ambrosian will always be part of who you are, and you will always be part of St. Ambrose. Apart, we move forward very dear to our hearts. May God bless you. Congratulations!"

After graduates proceeded across stage for their long-awaited recognition, President Amy Novak addressed the class, taking time to recognize her predecessor at the end.

Sister Joan served as the president of Ambrose for 14 years before retiring in 2021; her leadership paved the way for institutional growth in several areas, including increased endowed scholarships and new campus buildings.

The college held a celebration reception following the ceremony in the McLaughlin Commons green-space area.

Ambrose also recognized the graduates by posting a "Class of 2020 Virtual Celebration" video on its YouTube Channel on May 9, 2020.