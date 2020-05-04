Between 70-94% of students are engaged in online learning, Iowa Quad-Cities superintendents say

“There’s a group that are not actively involved, but are completing the assignments,” Spelhaug said. “They’re completing the work.”

Historically, Spelhaug said during a standard schedule, about 8% of students fail a class, though he noted it was hard to compare since this quarter they are tracking students on pace to pass all of their classes.

For Bettendorf Middle School students, there’s a “fairly significant” drop in work completion, down to 50%. Still, Spelhaug reported similar engagement levels as at the high school. The district just began measuring work completion at the elementary level, which Spelhaug said is in the 55% to 60% range.

“There has been a difference between required and voluntary, and I don’t know if we just magically were able to go all required, just how much of a difference that would make,” Spelhaug said. “There’s a complex set of factors involved, in terms of how families are able to support learning and what students have going on.”

For one, the district prioritized resources to help with internet access at the high school, since those students are working for credit. After addressing gaps at the middle school, Spelhaug said they ran out of capacity, before even getting to elementary schools.