Between 70-94% of students are engaged in online learning, Iowa Quad-Cities superintendents say

In the Quad-Cities, students haven’t been to school since March 13, including a week of spring break. It’s been a month since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended schools close through April 30 and two weeks since she extended that closure through the remainder of the year.
A few weeks into online classes, the three districts are all operating with different levels of student participation, largely dependent on internet access.
Local districts have quickly pulled together online lessons and resources, with Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf electing to make the work required for high school students so they can earn credit. Davenport is offering voluntary opportunities for all grade-levels, though some school board members have shared their desire to move to required work. Superintendent Robert Kobylski has repeatedly advised against the change, citing a lack of internet accessibility.
District-wide, Bettendorf Interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said more than 90% of students had some sort of contact with school staff. What varied more was whether work was actually being completed and submitted.
Between 85% and 90% of high school students were anticipated to earn credit in all of their courses. Of those students, Spelhaug said around 70% were “regularly, consistently and actively engaged” with teachers, which means participating in the online class sessions and taking advantage of office hours.
“There’s a group that are not actively involved, but are completing the assignments,” Spelhaug said. “They’re completing the work.”
Historically, Spelhaug said during a standard schedule, about 8% of students fail a class, though he noted it was hard to compare since this quarter they are tracking students on pace to pass all of their classes.
For Bettendorf Middle School students, there’s a “fairly significant” drop in work completion, down to 50%. Still, Spelhaug reported similar engagement levels as at the high school. The district just began measuring work completion at the elementary level, which Spelhaug said is in the 55% to 60% range.
“There has been a difference between required and voluntary, and I don’t know if we just magically were able to go all required, just how much of a difference that would make,” Spelhaug said. “There’s a complex set of factors involved, in terms of how families are able to support learning and what students have going on.”
For one, the district prioritized resources to help with internet access at the high school, since those students are working for credit. After addressing gaps at the middle school, Spelhaug said they ran out of capacity, before even getting to elementary schools.
Pleasant Valley reported consistently high levels of engagement at the elementary, middle and high school levels, with each reaching at least 94%. At the high school, where work is required, 96.4% of students were engaged the first week.
Like nearly all of the districts in the Urban Education Network of Iowa, Davenport is not requiring high school students to complete work, which means credit cannot be awarded. Instead, the district reduced credit requirements to make sure students graduate on time.
As of the end of April, Kobylski said 73% of students district-wide had engaged with their teachers, with the expectation the participation rate would increase as district staff worked on contacting the other 27% of students. More than 20% of families in the district indicated in a survey that they didn’t have internet access.
Kobylski also said the engagement rate varied by building. The district did not provide by-building data by the time of publication, and Kobylski was not immediately available for comment.
Even for those students who are participating, there will likely be gaps that need to be made up in the fall: Districts are anticipating already-existing achievement gaps to get bigger, too.
“The first thing I’d want to emphasize is a whole lot of effort is going into this, but it’s not the same as the standard schedule. It isn’t,” Spelhaug said. “I think that’s a reality.”
