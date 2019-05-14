Thirty-six students enrolled in Black Hawk College's veterinary technical program recently learned the program is not accredited.
According to John Meineke, director of marketing and public relations, the students who successfully complete the program are eligible to graduate and receive their degree, but they cannot take the certification exam.
The college's program was first approved in August of 2015. When the program was first created, the college submitted the initial program application and received a “confirmation of acceptance of initial application” per the approval process. An initial accreditation site visit was then scheduled and per the requirements of the accrediting body, the site visit did not occur until the initial class had completed approximately two-thirds of the curriculum, according to Meineke.
Faculty and staff contributed to the application process and worked hard to complete it as well as possible, but “some mistakes and misinterpretations were made,” according to Meineke. Ultimately, the application was not approved and the program did not receive initial accreditation.
Administration officials and the faculty met with the students last week to discuss the situation, hear their concerns and identify solutions.
According to Meineke, the first meeting was with the students since they are directly impacted and the college wanted to inform them as early as possible. This meeting was within two or so days of the college receiving notification.
“The college understands that many of our students have supportive family and friends and we felt it was important to inform those people as well,” said Meineke. “Students who have successfully completed the program are eligible to graduate and receive their degree. However, at this time they are not able to take the certification exam.”
“The college has made a significant investment in a state-of-the-art facility and best-in-class curriculum to train and prepare our students for careers in the animal care industry,” continued Meineke. “We are working hard to correct the errors in the original application and plan to reapply for accreditation in a timely manner.”