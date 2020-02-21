Big changes are coming to Davenport high schools next year. Here is what they mean for students and staff.

With a block schedule, students have 16 blocks in one year: four each quarter. Typically, teachers teach for three blocks each quarter, with one for prep time.

The modified block schedule will have high school teachers teach for 13 of each year’s 16 blocks; for one quarter, they’d be required to teach all four blocks, without a prep.

Superintendent Robert Kobylski confirmed teachers would not receive extra compensation for the class.

UniServ Director Toby Paone, who works with the Davenport Education Association, said the district’s current master contract with the teachers union will not allow for the uncompensated extra block. In the past, teachers who picked up an extra class received a per-diem rate; he said that in 1985, the DEA even took the district to arbitration over the practice.

The master contract, though, is up in June. Legally, Paone said the district has the right to deviate from the past practice, provided they give notice between 60 and 90 days of the contract’s expiration — sometime in March or April.

With teachers using more blocks as teaching time, 12 teacher positions will be cut. Another four will be cut by implementing the new policy on minimum class size.