Big changes are coming to Davenport high schools next year. Here is what they mean for students and staff.

The Davenport School Board unanimously approved deep cuts Thursday.
Forty-six full-time positions are being eliminated, including 30 teachers and six administrators. Many of those positions will likely be cleared through retirement or natural attrition, which could stave off layoffs, though not the impact on schools.
Board President Bruce Potts said the administrative positions are the least likely to be reduced through retirement and attrition.
Twenty-two teacher-librarians were saved from the district’s initial proposal though, and the administrators’ 9% annuity that was called out by some board members was saved as well.
Here is how the board’s decisions for saving money will affect the students and staff in Davenport.
Changes at the high schools
Some of the steepest savings will come from changes at the high school, including implementing a modified block schedule at the high schools, which is projected to save $900,000, and a new board policy for minimum class size, which is expected to save $300,000.
The school board voted in May to revert its high schools from a quarterly block schedule to a traditional, seven-period schedule to cut teachers and save money. The decision proved unpopular with the community, and students from all three high schools said they submitted a petition asking to save the block schedule, citing increased passing time, fewer course opportunities and AP class pacing.
With a block schedule, students have 16 blocks in one year: four each quarter. Typically, teachers teach for three blocks each quarter, with one for prep time.
The modified block schedule will have high school teachers teach for 13 of each year’s 16 blocks; for one quarter, they’d be required to teach all four blocks, without a prep.
Superintendent Robert Kobylski confirmed teachers would not receive extra compensation for the class.
UniServ Director Toby Paone, who works with the Davenport Education Association, said the district’s current master contract with the teachers union will not allow for the uncompensated extra block. In the past, teachers who picked up an extra class received a per-diem rate; he said that in 1985, the DEA even took the district to arbitration over the practice.
The master contract, though, is up in June. Legally, Paone said the district has the right to deviate from the past practice, provided they give notice between 60 and 90 days of the contract’s expiration — sometime in March or April.
With teachers using more blocks as teaching time, 12 teacher positions will be cut. Another four will be cut by implementing the new policy on minimum class size.
Kobylski said that while core classes are too big, some other classes have only a handful of students. The new policy would require a certain number of students enroll before a class is offered. Some small classes that require more hands-on supervision, like career and technical classes, were mentioned as an exception to the rule.
The other small classes may not be completely eliminated. Instead of being offered every year, for example, they might be offered every other year.
Changes for the central office, administration and all staff
Like initially proposed, the central office and administration team will be redesigned to save $650,000 through cutting four administrators. That’s not counting the two who will be cut by relocating the Creative Arts Academy and closing Keystone Academy, a program that serves students with behavior problems.
Director of HR and Equity Erica Goldstone, Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood and Director of Operations Mike Maloney are all retiring at the end of this school year, according to the upcoming board agenda.
New proposals were made Thursday night after pushback on a proposal to drastically reduce teacher-librarians. Twenty-two would have been cut.
While some board members asked to look at it, administrators will keep their 9% annuity.
Kobylski discouraged board members from eliminating the annuity, as Davenport School District already pays administrators less than similarly sized school districts in Iowa.
Instead, a salary freeze is being placed on administrators — a move that’s expected to save $160,000. Typically, they receive the same pay raise as employees in the district.
Originally, the district called for a 2% raise across the board for total compensation, but that’s been reduced to 1.5%, saving $700,000.
Two specialist positions in the central office will also be cut, saving $200,000.
